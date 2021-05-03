GSP Plus status: Pakistan decides to address reservations of EU

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired an important meeting comprising senior ministers of the cabinet to discuss a resolution passed by the European Parliament a few days ago, calling for a review of Pakistan’s GSP Plus status.

The European Parliament had adopted the resolution on Thursday, calling for a review of the GSP Plus status granted to Pakistan over the rising number of online and offline attacks on journalists and civil society organisations.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the meeting decided to address reservations of the European Parliament. The government also decided to bring legislation regarding journalists’ protection in the parliament.

Responding to the European Parliament’s resolution, the Foreign Office last week had expressed disappointment over the development.

In a statement, the spokesperson said the discourse in the European Parliament reflects a lack of understanding in the context of blasphemy laws and associated religious sensitivities in Pakistan and the Muslim world. It said the unwarranted commentary about Pakistan’s judicial system and domestic laws are regrettable.

“Pakistan is a parliamentary democracy with a vibrant civil society, free media and independent judiciary, which remains fully committed to the promotion and protection of human rights for all its citizens without discrimination,” the FO had said in a statement.

The FO had said Pakistan is proud of its minorities who enjoy equal rights and complete protection of fundamental freedoms as enshrined in the Constitution.

