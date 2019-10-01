Pakistan hands over body of BSF trooper to India

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday handed over body of a Border Security Force (BSF) trooper to Indian authorities as per military procedure, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the Indian BSF soldier Sub Inspector Paritosh Mondal had drowned while crossing Aik Nullah along the line of control inside occupied Kashmir and his body was reported to have swept towards Pakistan side.

Pakistan Rangers, on the request of Indian authorities, conducted a search operation and retrieved his body from a stream in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on May 4, the body of a Pakistani fisherman who had died inside an Indian jail after being inflicted with torture had been handed over to Pakistani officials at the Wagah Border by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

The Pakistani national had died on April 26 in an Indian jail, according to a spokesperson for Fishermen’s Co-operative Society.

The deceased, a resident of Karachi’s Muhammadi Colony, had been taken into custody by Indian forces on October 2, 2016 after accidentally entering Indian waters.

