Pakistan desires harmonious relations with neighbors: General Zubair

RISALPUR: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat said Pakistan’s armed forces are fully capable, prepared and motivated to respond against the entire spectrum of threats.

Addressing the passing out parade of PAF cadets at Asghar Khan Academy in Risalpur on Thursday, he said being sons of the soil, we will defend the motherland with our sweat and blood with the support of the nation, Radio Pakistan reported.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat said “Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and desires harmonious relations with all countries especially the neighbors.” He, however, said this desire must not be construed wrongly.

He said as a nation “we have rendered great human and material sacrifices for lasting peace in the region.”

The CJCSC categorically stated that Pakistan will not make any compromise on the interest of its nation, territorial integrity and sovereignty. “We will not allow any country or hostile agency to misrepresent our intent or action.”

Comments

comments