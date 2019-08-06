Pakistan to continue highlighting Kashmir issue at all forums: Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday said that Pakistan will continue highlighting Kashmir issue at all important forums of the world, ARY News reported.

“The government is working over many options to apprise the world about the recent situation emerged in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).” he said while talking to ARY News program.

He further added that: “Prime Minister Imran Khan had clearly stated that Pakistan would use all options and fight till the last drop of blood for Kashmir”.

Ali Amin Gandapur said Pakistan Armed forces had also sent a message that any misadventure by India would have repercussions.

Commenting over the foreign policy, the minister said the foreign policy of the present government was much better than that of previous governments.

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of theNational Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday.

Sources said that Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership will meet in Islamabad for the second time in a week to discuss the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the NSC meeting.

The meeting will be briefed about the measures taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led the government to deal with the Indian move about revoking Kashmir’s special status.

