Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Norway

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden’s Malmo and Oslo in Norway.

The spokesperson of the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that the rise of such Islamophobic occurrences goes against the spirit of any religion, whereas, the freedom of speech cannot justify religious hatred.

It added, “Ensuring respect for religious beliefs of others is a collective responsibility and is absolutely critical for global peace & prosperity.”

