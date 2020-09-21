ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the attack by Houthi militia that resulted in civilian injuries and damage to civilian property in the Jazan region of Saudi Arabia, ARY NEWS reported quoting Foreign Office (FO) spokesman.

In a message released today, the spokesman said that Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

On September 15, Pakistan strongly condemned the missile and drone strikes by Houthis on Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri termed the strikes violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Pakistan expresses full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and supports the kingdom’s right to defend itself against aggression.”

He said that Pakistan has consistently urged all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in a meaningful and peaceful dialogue to end the hostilities, in line with the UN Security Council resolution.

“In this regard, we appreciate the positive step taken by the coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen, when it unilaterally declared ceasefire earlier this year. It is, however, regrettable that this step was not reciprocated positively.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan expresses deep concern at the recent escalation of conflict in Yemen, as the city of Marib is threatened by the Houthi militias.

“We believe that if military conflict engulfs Marib, it will result in a serious humanitarian catastrophe,” he said and added that this will further compound the existing precarious humanitarian situation in the country that has already seen countless deaths and injuries, and millions displaced.

Pakistan urged all parties to the conflict in Yemen, in particular the Houthis, to cease military actions, engage in a serious dialogue to end the conflict on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and respond positively to the proposals made by Martin Griffith, the United Nation’s special envoy to Yemen.

