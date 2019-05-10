Pakistan, IMF likely to sign bailout package deal today

ISLAMABAD: Talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have entered in its concluding phase as both the sides are likely to strike the fresh bailout package deal on Friday (today), ARY News reported.

According to reports both sides holding the final round of talks today, the interest rate will be increased by 200-basis point.

The current account deficit is predicted to remain around $8 billion for the upcoming financial year of 2019-20, whereas subsidies of Rupees 350 billion will be taken back by the government.

It has been agreed that the power sector regulator, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), would be made autonomous and the government interference to take popular decisions would be minimised.

It may be noted that, the government had submitted its working plan of the fiscal year 2019-20’s budget to the fund.

Read more: Govt submits budget working paper to IMF, suggests 750 bln new taxes

In the upcoming budget the government will likely to announce Rs. 750 billion’s new taxes, the working paper suggests.

According to the budget paper, the new federal budget will likely to recommend taxes on sugar, gas and other essential commodities.

The government also considering over hike in General Sales Tax rate on sugar, while federal excise duty will likely to be imposed on gas, sources said.

