Pakistan to import ventilators, N-95 masks soon: Fawad Chaudhry

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that Pakistan was manufacturing 250 ventilators monthly and soon it will be imported from the country, ARY NEWS reported.

“Our ventilators are based on European techniques,” he said while speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Sawal Ye Hai.

Fawad Chaudhry said that they predicted June to be the peak month for Pakistan as compared to COVID-19 cases and since then the country has witnessed a decline in the virus cases.

“Our medical supplies needed to tackle COVID-19 pandemic are more than our requirement,” he said and announced that the country is manufacturing N-95 masks on large scale and would be imported soon.

He said that NUST was awarded a license to manufacture stents and it would be sold out at Rs 80,000 as compared to the imported ones having a price of Rs 300,000.

He seconded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks over hurdles created by the bureaucratic setup and said that how could a senior 50-year-old scientist could work on a pay of Rs 150,000. “Chief secretary is the most powerful person,” he said.

Speaking on the declaration of assets from advisers and special assistants, Fawad Chaudhry said that as per constitution it was necessary for a federal or provincial lawmaker, who is answerable before the public, to reveal his or her assets.

