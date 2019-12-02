Pakistan attaches great importance to its ties with Germany: Pervez Khattak

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has underscored the friendly bilateral ties between Pakistan and Germany and the importance Islamabad attaches to its relations with Berlin.

Talking to German ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck, who called on him in Islamabad, Pervez Khattak appreciated the German assistance in social sector development, Radio Pakistan reported.

Both the leaders appreciated positive growth of Pak-German bilateral relations and emphasized on further enhancing these, especially in the area of defence.

Pervez Khattak also hailed the special efforts of German side for market access to Pakistani products in EU countries and bilateral concessions.

Earlier on November 25, Pakistan and Germany had expressed interest in exploring avenues for potential economic cooperation in future.

The understanding had come during a meeting between Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Asad Umar and German ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck who had called on him in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the two had discussed mutual interest in bilateral relationships, particularly improving trade and enhancing investment for scope of German companies in Pakistan.

