ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday said that Pakistan attaches immense importance to its relations with Kyrgyzstan which were intertwined in eternal bonds of religion, history and culture.

Talking to Kyrgyzstan’s ambassador Erik Beishembiev who called on him in Islamabad, Asad Qaiser said that Kyrgyzstan could play an important role in linking Eurasian Economic Zone and Europe with CPEC, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said CPEC is the key to economic future of Pakistan and the region.

The speaker invited Kyrgyz investors to come to Pakistan and take advantage of immense economic potential here. Qaiser said immense economic potential has been generated in Pakistan after the advent of CPEC.

Speaking on the occasion, ambassador Erik Beishembiev said his country also attaches immense importance to its relations with Pakistan.

He said Kyrgyz investors would like to participate in the economic activity in the country for which initiation of direct air links between Islamabad and Bishkek would play an important role.

Earlier on June 14, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Kyrgyzstan would transmit electricity to Pakistan by 2021 under CASA-1000 project.

Talking to media in Bishkek, FM Qureshi had said Shanghai Cooperation Organization was a vital forum which discussed peace, sustainability, security and plans to curb terrorism from the region.

He had further said that three agreements had been signed in the sectors of healthcare, education, sports and culture and added that important bilateral meetings with heads of state of China, Russia, Belorussia and Kyrgyzstan was an additional benefit of the forum.

