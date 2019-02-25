Pakistan condemns India’s attempt of bringing demographic change in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) condemned India’s attempts to change the demography of occupied Kashmir, as the Indian Supreme Court is due to deliberate on scraping its Constitution’s Article 35-A.

In a statement, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said: “We understand that the Supreme Court of India is due to deliberate, shortly, on the petitions calling for [the] scrapping of Article 35A of the Indian Constitution.”

“Pakistan condemns any such attempts as these are clearly aimed at bringing about demographic changes in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir,” he added.

FM conveys 'deep concerns' over situation in Kashmir to UNHCHR

The FO stressed that a potential decision in favour of scrapping Article 35-A “would be a blatant violation of international law and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, which prohibit introducing material changes to the disputed territory.”

Shedding light on the aftermath of Pulwama Attack, Dr. Faisal said, “The evolving situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir is equally a matter of grave concern, there have been further heavy-handed steps including enhanced use of force, large-scale arrests, and incarceration of senior Kashmiri leaders”.

Such developments, the spokesperson added, were “contributing to an atmosphere of extreme intimidation and fear” and, thus, “immediate steps are required to reverse this frenzy and restore calm”.

