Pakistan, India DGMOs made routine contact: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said that the directors’ general military operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India made a scheduled contact today, ARY News reported

Talking exclusively to ARY News program “The Reporters” Babar Iftikhar said that both sides, keeping in view the ground realities, underscored the need for implementing the ceasefire agreements.

Both sides agreed to strict enforcement of the ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) and other border sectors, he added.

He maintained that the directors’ general military operations (DGMOs) of both sides used to make hotline contacts in all circumstances, adding that it was a decades-old mechanism. Babar Iftikhar said that there was not any extraordinary situation.

Responding to a question, Babar Iftikhar said that the government was responding to the false allegations against the state institutions in a befitting manner. He maintained that the nation and media knew everything and they love their institutions.

Earlier today, in a major development for peace in the region, Pakistan and India had agreed to strict enforcement of the ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) and other border sectors.

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India had contacted and also discussed the existing mechanism of the hotline.

The DGMOs had discussed the situation at the Line of Control and other border sectors in the contact, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

