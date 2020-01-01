Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear facilities, installations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India on Wednesday exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities as an annual obligation to inform each other on start of each new year, ARY News reported.

The two countries exchange the lists under Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, signed on December 31, 1988.

The list of Pakistan’s nuclear installations was handed over to the representative of India in Islamabad at 10:30 AM today, while the list from Indian side was received by Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi at 11:00 Am, Foreign Office Spokesperson here said.

The handing and taking over of the lists is binding on both countries on January 1st every year in accordance with the agreement between the two countries.

The agreement was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on 27 January 1991.

This is the 29th consecutive exchange of the lists of nuclear facilities both countries exchanging continuously since January 1, 1992.

