‘Pakistan knocked out India’: Punjab info minister on PM’s US visit

LAHORE: Information Minister of Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal said the international media gave considerable importance to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States.

Speaking about the impressive show of public diplomacy by the prime minister in the US, he said, “If a personality is credible then wrong means are not required.”

On the diplomatic front, Pakistan is swiftly accomplishing a lot and it knocked India down, the minister said.

Iqbal said the way Kashmir dispute was highlighted in the international community, all credit goes to PM Khan. “Now the solution [to Kashmir issue] must be sought.”

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with the United States President Donald Trump at White House where they discussed cementing Pakistan-US bilateral ties.

Trump offered to mediate the decades-long Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan. “If I can help, I would love to be a mediator,” he said at the White House.

“I and Imran Khan, both are new leaders and Kashmir dispute can be resolved. We both can play a bigger role to resolve the Kashmir dispute. The resolution of Kashmir and Afghanistan issues will bring prosperity in the region,” Trump said.

