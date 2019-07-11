ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India will hold a meeting on Sunday to discuss the draft agreement for finalizing the modalities of Kartarpur Corridor, Radio Pakistan reported.

At the weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said the Indian delegation will come to Pakistan for the talks to be held at Wagah.

The spokesperson said that the International Court of Justice will give its judgment in Kulbhushan Yadav case on the 17th of this month. He said we cannot prejudge the judgment but said Pakistan fully contested the case before the ICJ.

Referring to the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan has welcomed the second report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and also welcome their demand for sending a fact-finding mission to the occupied territory.

Responding to a question about Doha talks, Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan is happy over the progress in the Afghan peace process.

He said Pakistan’s facilitative role in talks has been acknowledged and appreciated. He said “we believe in an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solution of the Afghan conflict.

He said Pakistan will continue to support international efforts aimed at bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan.

The spokesperson said Prime Minister Imran Khan is paying a three-day visit to the United States from 21st of this month.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the US President Donald Trump will have wide-ranging interaction at the White House on 22nd July covering bilateral and regional matters.

He said the visit will help renew and reinvigorate long-standing ties between Pakistan and the United States. He said it will contribute towards building a broad-based, long term and enduring partnership between the two countries on the basis of mutual interest and mutual benefit.

