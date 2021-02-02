RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday that Pakistan and India must resolve the longstanding issue of Kashmir in a peaceful manner, said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of 144th GDP, 90th Engineering Course and 100th AD courses held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan Risalpur today (Tuesday), the army chief said that the Kashmir issue must be resolved as per the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan is a peace-loving country, rendered great sacrifices for regional, global peace, and firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence, ISPR quotes Gen Qamar as saying.

The army chief said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully capable and prepared to thwart any threat, adding that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be misinterpreted as its weakness.

According to the army’s media wing, the COAS commended the critical role played by Pakistan Air Force in the war on terror.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also congratulated the graduating cadets on their landmark achievement. Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was also present at the ceremony.

The COAS awarded branch insignias to the graduating officers and also gave away trophies to the distinction holders, the ISPR added.

A total of 133 graduating Cadets including 11 Royal Saudi Air Force Cadets and 6 lady cadets graduated at the occasion.

