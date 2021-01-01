Pakistan, India swap lists of fishermen, civilian inmates

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan on Friday shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 319 Indian prisoners in Pakistan, including 49 civilians and 270 fishermen prisoners.

This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively.

Also Read: Ministries submit reports to IHC in Indian prisoners case

The Indian government also simultaneously shared a list of 340 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 263 civilians and 77 fishermen with High Commission for Pakistan New Delhi.

Earlier, Pakistan and India exchanged lists of their nuclear installations and facilities.

Also Read: Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear installations

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said a list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Comments

comments