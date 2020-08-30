FO condemns Indian brutality during Muharram processions in IIOJK

Pakistan has strongly condemned the use of tear gas shells and firing of pellets by Indian troops on Muslims taking part in Muharram procession in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Due to the illegal and indiscriminate use of pellets”, read the press statement, “dozens of Kashmiris have reportedly been seriously injured, including with eye injuries causing permanent blindness.”

The statement noted that the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK have been using pellet guns and lethal cartridges since 2010. According to the statement, the use of weapons has resulted “in large number of deaths and grievous injuries to thousands of Kashmiris, including women and children”.

“The Kashmiri youth has been systemically targeted in this deadly campaign.”

The statement further read that the indiscriminate targeting of civilians with pallet guns is a clear violation of human rights and humanitarian law. They are causing, the statement read, “excessive and permanent injuries and even deaths”.

The statement condemning the Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris also noted that the government of India is in clear violation of the UN Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials and the UN Code of Conduct for Law Enforcement Officials.

“The BJP leadership must realize that it is directly responsible for these illegal actions of the Indian occupation forces,” the statement read.

Calling out Indian propaganda, the statement added, “No illegal Acts, such as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA), can provide legal cover to a crime recognized as such by international law.”

The statement urged, “The international community must take urgent cognizance of these egregious human rights violations in IIOJK.” It also asked to “use all tools at its disposal to hold India accountable for its illegal actions. India must be made to fully comply with its international legal obligations”.

