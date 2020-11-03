Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Foreign Office to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian, ARY NEWS reported.

In a statement released today, the Foreign Office said that the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons.

“This year, India has committed 2659 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in the martyrdom of 20 people and serious injuries to 202 innocent civilians.”

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” the foreign office conveyed to the Indian diplomat besides further informing that such violations could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The foreign office said that the Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

