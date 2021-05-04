ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday registered a strong protest with the top Indian diplomat in the country over violation of the ceasefire agreement at Working Boundary, ARY NEWS reported quoting Foreign Office.

Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing at the Working Boundary.

“Indian charge d’affaires was summoned to lodge a strong protest over the violation,” the spokesman said adding that India should adhere to a ceasefire agreement.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and India agreed to strict enforcement of the ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) and other border sectors in February this year.

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India have contacted and also discussed the existing mechanism of the hotline.

The DGMOs discussed the situation at the Line of Control and other border sectors in the contact, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military officials of the two sides held talks over the existing mechanism of the hotline contact and agreed to address the core issues and mutual reservations in the interest of lasting peace, the ISPR stated.

The two sides reiterated strict implementation of the ceasefire agreements at the LoC and other border sectors from the midnight of February 24 and 25, ISPR said.

“The two sides also agreed to resolve any unexpected situation with the mechanism of the border flag meetings,” according to the statement.

