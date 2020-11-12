Pakistan summons Indian diplomatic over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Thursday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) yesterday.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in his statement said one innocent civilian was seriously injured in the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC.

He said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

Chaudhri said this year, India has committed 2660 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 20 shahadats and serious injuries to 203 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

Earlier this month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had paid a visit to Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps where he was briefed on the prevalent situation along the Line of Control (LoC).

The COAS had appreciated the resilience of the Kashmiri population who are being deliberately targeted by the Indian Army on both sides of the LOC.

“Pakistan Army shall continue to ensure the protection and security of people along the Line of Control,” the ISPR had quoted COAS as saying.

