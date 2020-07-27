Pakistan extends permission for int’l flight operation

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended the permission for running international flight operation at the country’s airports, ARY News reported on Monday.

The aviation authority’s air transportation department issued a new NOTAM for notifying the extension of international flight operation till August 31. However, international flights will not be operated on Turbat and Gwadar airports.

Moreover, the department asked the airlines’ administrations to ensure implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier on Sunday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had issued a new travel advisory for the passengers amid coronavirus pandemic.

The travel advisory had been issued by the air transport department of the CAA and will remain effective until August 31.

According to the highlights of the advisory, there would be a complete ban on the provision of food to the passengers on a flight of less than two and a half hours duration.

The planes should be disinfected before the boarding process while planes returning from an international flight will also have to undergo a similar disinfection process.

The arrangements of the domestic flights will be validated by the airline and aviation officials.

The planes should have personal protective equipment (PPE), hand gloves, face masks, and other necessary items required to safeguard passengers from coronavirus pandemic.

The CAA travel advisory directed the planes to ensure a one-seat gap between the passengers, wherever possible while no one would be allowed to change a seat or gather a crowd during the flight.

It would be mandatory for passengers to wear face masks and implement social distancing. The airline should make arrangements to check the temperature of the passengers every one and a half hours.

In the case of any passenger suffering from cough or fever symptoms, their travel would only be allowed after a recommendation from the health officials.

The plane crew is mandated to wear protective equipment during the flight.

Ailing passengers will be provided separate seats in the plane and in case of showing coronavirus symptoms during the flight, the passenger would be isolated until the plane lands at its destination.

The baggage of the passengers would also be disinfected while more than 10 passengers will not be allowed to collect their luggage at a time.

Social distancing measures should be adopted at the airports and there would be a strict ban on hugging or shaking hands at the premises, read the advisory issued by the CAA.

