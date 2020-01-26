Pakistan introduces first electric rickshaw

LAHORE: The first indigenously produced three-wheeler electric rickshaw was rolled out in a special ceremony held in Lahore on Saturday.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Climate Change which was attended among others by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, reported state-run news agency.

Talking on the occasion, Malik Amin Aslam said the success of the project would depend on the financial benefit of its owner.

Experts say the indigenous production of electric rickshaws will not only save fuel but also put a positive impact on the environment.

“By the end of this year the electric vehicle policy will be fully launched in the country,” he said while addressing the ceremony. The policy will boost the concept of pollution-free vehicles in the country, the adviser said.

It is eco-friendly, low-price and the money which is used for oil importation will be reduced — thus, it will serve the country in one way or the other way, he added.

The battery is designated as EcoRik Li-Ion Battery, with powering 48V, 125Ah, and 6kwh. It will be charged in 5 hours, and once the Rickshaw gets charged it can drive for 125 Km, the advisor added.

Malik Amin Aslam also said the government was working to introduce electric buses in Lahore to combat air pollution.

Specifications of Pakistan’s first electric three-wheeler

EcoRik Li-lon Battery: 48V, 125Ah, 6kwh

Motor: 3kw

Charging Time: 5 hrs

Range with load: 170kms

Body: Rear sheet metal, rest fiber

Savings on fuel annually: Rs. 180,000

Savings on maintenance annually: Rs. 30,000

It may be noted that recently, Pakistan’s first electric car company made jointly by Pakistan and China held the inauguration of its first showroom in Lahore.

Provincial Minister of Punjab for housing, urban development and public health engineering, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed did the honors during the inauguration ceremony.

On November 20, it emerged that the government had set to launch electric buses in the country to combat air pollution.

The federal government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with private ride-hailing service to introduce electric vehicles in the country.

The MoU was signed by Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhary and CEO of bus hailing service in Islamabad.

