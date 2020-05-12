Pakistan, Iran discuss border security matters

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday telephoned his Iranian counterpart Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri and discussed matters related to border security, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both the commanders resolved to enhance security measures on either side of the border.

They also discussed the recent terrorist attack on Pak security forces resulting in martyrdom of six security personnel near Pak-Iran border.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan has started fencing its border with Iran but will require mutual bilateral cooperation to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity.

They also discussed COVID-19 and need to improve border terminals to address such issues.

COAS reiterated Pakistan’s desire for regional peace and stability on basis of mutual respect, non-interference and equality.

Earlier on April 14, the United States (US) Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Resolute Support Mission Commander General Austin Scott Miller had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to a statement issued by the US embassy in Pakistan, matters of mutual interest, America’s ongoing efforts for sustainable peace in Afghanistan and other issues had been discussed in the meeting.

