Pakistan wants resolution of all issues with India through talks: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi here on Tuesday said that Pakistan wanted resolution of all outstanding issues with India, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, through peaceful dialogue, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to the High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan to India, Moin-ul-Haque, who called on him in Islamabad, President Alvi said that in the spirit of constructive engagement, Pakistan would continue its efforts to bring peace and prosperity in the region.

He highlighted that Pakistan took a remarkable step in this regard by deciding to open the Kartarpur Corridor, which will link Darbar sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak in India to allow access to Sikhs to their most reverential place of worship.

Earlier on May 22, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had held an informal meeting with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the meeting of Foreign Ministers Council of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek.

Talking to his Indian counterpart, Fm Qureshi had said, “Pakistan is ready for dialogue with New Delhi even today to address all the issues peacefully between the two countries.”

He had said that dialogues only way for Pakistan and India to move forward.

