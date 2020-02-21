Pakistan, Japan resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Japan have agreed to enhance mutual collaboration in myriad fields including infrastructure development, higher education, and cultural and academic exchanges.

The understanding came during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Japan International Cooperation Agency Shinichi Kitaoka in Islamabad on Friday.

PM Imran appreciated Japan’s role as an important development partner, with its work in line with the government’s priorities, Radio Pakistan reported.

He highlighted new opportunities and incentives available in Pakistan for Japanese investors as well as the government’s success in stabilizing the economy and creating an enabling environment for business.

Underscoring the existing goodwill and historic relations between Pakistan and Japan, PM Imran said he was looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Abe in Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

Shinichi Kitaoka briefed the prime minister on JICA’s economic and technical assistance to Pakistan. He highlighted JICA’s particular focus on the health and education sectors.

Earlier on january 10, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar had met with Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Wakamiya in Tokyo.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the two leaders had reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and identified areas for further cooperation in political, economic, trade, investment, education and cultural fields.

Both the sides had reaffirmed their commitments to take the bilateral relationship to a higher level.

