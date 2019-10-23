Pakistan, Japan agree to boost bilateral parliamentary ties

TOKYO: Pakistan and Japan have agreed to boost bilateral parliamentary cooperation and connections.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between President Dr. Arif Alvi and Chairman Japan Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship League Seishiro Eto in Tokyo on Wednesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president appreciated efforts of the League for enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries.

Expressing concern over worsening human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, Dr. Arif Alvi said the Japanese parliamentary leadership should play a role in the restoration of human rights in the occupied valley.

President Dr Arif Alvi also met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe where they discussed Islamabad-Tokyo bilateral ties, trade and other matters related to mutual interests.

During the meeting, President Alvi, PM Abe exchanged views on steps to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in different sectors including investment, trade, human resource development and people to people contacts.

Referring to the young Pakistani population and the shrinking population in Japan, the president also highlighted the inherent complementarities that could be exploited to benefit economies of both countries.

Comments

comments