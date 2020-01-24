Pakistan, Japan agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Japan have agreed to further strengthening mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

This was agreed during the 12th round of Pakistan-Japan Bilateral Political Consultations held in Islamabad today (Friday), said a press release issued by the foreign office.

The Pakistani side was led by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood while Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Kanasugi led the Japanese side.

The talks focused on ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, people-to-people contacts, human resource development, science and technology, culture and education.

The foreign secretary briefed the Japanese side on recent positive developments in Pakistan including macroeconomic stability, upgraded credit ratings, improved business climate, enhanced rankings on the World Bank Ease of Doing Business index, new opportunities for investment, and tourism potential.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the intensified level of political engagement, including the visit of Dr. Arif Alvi to Tokyo to attend enthronement ceremony of His Majesty the Emperor, and looked forward to further exchanges at the highest level.

Views were also exchanged on global and regional developments. The foreign secretary briefed on Pakistan’s steadfast support for peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Secretary also updated the Japanese side on the negative consequences of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, the continuing human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K),

He further apprised the Japanese side of Pakistan’s perspective on defusing tensions in the Middle East/Gulf region and supporting all efforts for a political and diplomatic solution.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral relations and affirmed their commitment to deepen mutual cooperation in diverse areas.

