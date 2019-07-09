Pakistan regards Japan as key economic partner: President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Japan Imtiaz Ahmed called on President Arif Alvi in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Japan Imtiaz Ahmed, president Alvi said that Pakistan would like to facilitate Japanese investors in every possible way to invest in all sectors of its economy.

“Pakistan regards Japan as its close friend and a key economic partner,” said Alvi.

Congratulating the Ambassador-designate on his new assignment, the President said the relations between two countries are on an upward trajectory, but still need extra efforts to realize the true potential.

He emphasized on the need to explore possibilities in Japan for Pakistani skilled and semi-skilled manpower.

President wished Ambassador-designate a successful stay in Japan and hoped that his tenure will bring more vigor and energy to the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

