Pakistan, Japan to sign MoU on manpower export

Japan is negotiating with Pakistan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the import of thousands of skilled labour from the South Asian country.

This was stated by Minister and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan Yusuke Shindo while talking to APP in Islamabad.

He said the MoU could be signed between the two countries next month.

Shindo said Japan has decided to open the labor market in 14 different sectors, including construction, nursing care, agriculture, manufacturing and light engineering and some other sectors.

The Japanese diplomat praised Pakistani workers who are working in Japan, saying they are more skilled and working with full commitment and honesty.

It is worth noting that Japan also extended its support for the victims of the devastating earthquake of 5.8 that hit several parts of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on September 24.

The help was offered by the Japanese ambassador to Pakistan in a telephonic conversation with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhammad Afzal.

