Pakistan on its journey to enduring peace, stability: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Thursday said that Pakistan was going through an evolutionary process of its journey to enduring peace and stability after withstanding challenges in recent past, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In his address at Quetta’s Command and Staff College, the COAS said, “We need to stay steadfast and carry forward the efforts towards set national objectives.”

Sharing his thoughts on national security, General Bajwa said that the process was slow but on a positive trajectory, read the statement.

Acknowledging the contributions and performance of young officers in the counter terrorism operations as well as during recent standoff along eastern border, the Army chief appreciated the officers for their professional pursuits to meet and prevail over future challenges of national security.

Earlier on May 22, a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here had reiterated that Pakistan would continue its efforts towards regional peace and stability.

According to a declaration issued by the PM House, the NSC meeting had discussed and fully supported ongoing efforts towards a sustainable and lasting resolution of country’s economic issues.

The forum had also discussed geo-strategic environment with special reference to recent developments in the region.

