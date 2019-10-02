Pakistan closely examining judgment in Hyderabad Deccan Fund case : Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Faisal on Wednesday said that Pakistan is closely examining all aspects of the detailed judgment issued by the High Courts of Justice of the UK in the Hyderabad Deccan Fund Case.

“We will take further action in light of legal advice in this regard”, he stated in a statement released from Islamabad, reported Radio Pakistan on Wednesday.

He said Pakistan has taken note of the judgment, after a 2 weeks trial in June 2019 which rejected the longstanding claims of the two major parties and upholds the claims of the heirs of Nizam of Hyderabad.

Dr Faisal said the ruling did not take into account the historical context of the transfer when India illegally annexed Hyderabad Deccan in violation of International Law and all civilized norms.

He said that the Nizam also raised the matter with the UN Security Council where the issue remains on the agenda to date.

He said the Nizam as a sovereign approached Pakistan for assistance which Islamabad provided.

