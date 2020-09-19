Pakistan calls for judicial inquiry into killing of three Kashmiris in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for a transparent judicial inquiry under international scrutiny into the extrajudicial killing of three innocent Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez said the Indian occupation forces had martyred twenty-five-year-old Imtiyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Ibrar and 16-year-old Abrar Ahmed in so called cordon and search operation in Shopian on 18th July this year.

The spokesperson said the Indian occupation Army itself has admitted two months after the killing that the three innocent Kashmir labourers were killed extrajudicially.

It is an acknowledgement that the Indian occupation forces are guilty of war crimes in the occupied territory, said FO spokesperson.

He said the international community must take immediate cognizance of the 18th July incident as well as other acts indicative of the RSS-BJP regime’s genocidal tendencies and hold it accountable for continuing crimes against the Kashmiri people.

The spokesperson said India has taken its brutalization of innocent Kashmiris to a new level since its illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August last year.

“More than, three hundred mostly young Kashmiris have been extra-judicially killed by the Indian occupation forces in fake encounters and staged cordon and search operations in the occupied territory during the past one year,” he added.

Read More: Indian strategy of using force in occupied Kashmir has totally failed: FM Qureshi

Zahid Hafeez said Pakistan has consistently been sensitizing the world community including the UN and the international human rights organizations about India’s serious crimes against the Kashmiri people.

The spokesperson said India should be well aware that the use of brutal force cannot break the will of Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination.

Comments

comments