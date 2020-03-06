Pakistan urges all parties to work together for durable peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Friday strongly condemned a terrorist attack in Kabul, which resulted in the loss of several precious lives and injuries to many others, reported ARY News.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have suffered in this tragedy,” Foreign Office spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said in a statement.

“We are relieved that the leadership has remained unharmed.”

She said Pakistan has consistently supported a negotiated political solution of the Afghan conflict.

“This is a historic juncture. Pakistan urges all the parties to work together in a constructive spirit for establishing durable peace and stability in Afghanistan,” the spokesperson maintained.

According to reports, gunmen attacked a ceremony in the Afghan capital Kabul today where a top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present but escaped unharmed.

Two were killed and 18 wounded at the event, according to Afghan officials, the first big attack on the capital since a troop withdrawal agreement was signed in Doha between the United States and the Taliban group.

The Taliban said in a statement they were not involved in the attack.

