Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue at every forum: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Wednesday said that Pakistan will approach to every international forum to stop India from genocide and grave human rights violation in occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing the meeting of Advisory Council on Foreign Policy in Islamabad, FM Qureshi said, “Reports from international media and human rights organizations about atrocities being committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir are alarming.”

He said that India wanted to change the demography of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through its unilateral actions and atrocities.

FM Qureshi apprised the council about his recent interaction with President Security Council, Secretary General UN Human Rights Commission and Secretary General OIC.

He maintained that Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri people in their just struggle for self-determination.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had apprised his Kuwaiti counterpart Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah of the latest situation in India-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

During a telephonic conversation with Kuwait’s foreign minister, who was also the deputy prime minister of the country, FM Qureshi had highlighted gross human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in the occupied region.

