Pakistan standing alongside with Kashmiris on every platform: Rasheed

LONDON: Federal Railways’ Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that nobody should think that Kashmir issue will lose hype in a few days or be moved to back burner. He predicted that the longstanding issue will be resolved sooner or later.

Sheikh Rasheed in his statement said that Islamabad has gained the confidence of important countries through its successful diplomacy on the issue. He vowed that Pakistanis will fight for Kashmir till the last drop of blood and bullet.

The minister urged the United Nations (UN) to take the practical steps for preventing South Asia from bloodshed.

While slamming the Indian prime minister, Rasheed said that Narendra Modi had not sought votes from Muslims and used his influences to stop Muslims for being elected in Lok Sabha.

The minister reiterated that Pakistanis are standing side-by-side with Kashmiris on every platform. The time will prove Narendra Modi’s step as the biggest mistake in the history which he made in occupied Kashmir.

The Indian authorities continue to impose strict curfew and other restrictions across the occupied valley on the 13th consecutive day on Saturday (today) to prevent people from holding demonstrations against India’s move of ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir Media Service reported that hundreds of people defying curfew took to streets in Srinagar after Juma prayers yesterday to express their resentment against New Delhi’s move of repealing Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to the territory. They raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Placards with “Thank you Pakistan slogans” were displayed.

The Indian authorities had been maintaining a strict curfew in the Kashmir valley since August 5 when Narendra Modi government announced to scrap of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

