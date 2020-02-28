Pakistan, Kazakhstan to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Friday agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in investment, health, communications, energy and pharmaceutical fields.

The agreement was reached in the ninth meeting of the joint economic commission at government level in Islamabad.

The final document of the meeting was signed by Foreign Secretary Suhail Mahmood and Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Shakhrat Nuryshev, Radio Pakistan reported.

The two sides also agreed to form three working groups in the energy and communications sectors.

Read More: Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to enhance bilateral trade volume

Last year on May 22, Pakistan and Kazakhstan had agreed to enhance the volume of their bilateral trade to one billion dollars.

The understanding had come at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Kazakh counterpart Beibut Atamkulov in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

Both the foreign ministers had agreed to further expand their bilateral relations in diverse fields.

Pakistan and Russia had also agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including trade, energy and defence sectors.

Comments

comments