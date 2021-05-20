Pakistan keen to enhance defence cooperation with Ukraine: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that Pakistan is keen to enhance defence cooperation with Ukraine on the basis of the transfer of technology and joint ventures in the future as both sides can benefit from each other’s experience, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited a military test site in Kharkiv region of Ukraine today and witnessed field tests of various weapons and equipment.

During the visit, the COAS took a keen interest in the tests and appreciated the performance of all ranks associated with the projects.

He said that the defence cooperation between both countries has always been traditionally an important component of their bilateral relations.

Last year in March, Ukrainian Air Force Commander General Sergii Drozdov had called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

According to a spokesperson of PAF, matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, professional cooperation and other issues had been discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, the Ukrainian air chief had lauded the readiness and professional expertise of PAF.

