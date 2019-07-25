Pakistan, Kenya agree to enhance defence collaboration

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kenya have agreed to further enhance the interaction in the fields of training and defence collaboration, ARY News reported.

The agreement came during a meeting between Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to Kenya, and Kenyan Defence Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Raychelle Omamo and Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe in Nairobi.

Upon his arrival at the Defence Headquarters, the Admiral was received by Chief of Defence Forces, General Samson Mwathethe and Commander Kenya Army, Lt General Walter Raria Koipaton.

The Naval Chief was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at the Headquarters. A Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief at the occasion.

During a joint meeting with Defence Cabinet Secretary and Chief of Defence Forces, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were discussed.

Defence Cabinet Secretary & General Samson Mwathethe acknowledged and appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

