Pakistan condemns killing of Kashmiri youngsters in fake Indian encounters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday once again condemned fake encounters and extra-judicial killing in Indian occupied Kashmir, ARY NEWS reported quoting Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudri.

The statement from the foreign office came in the wake of the killing of four Kashmiri youngsters at the hands of Indian paramilitary forces in Shopian area of the occupied territory.

“Indian forces have killed 300 Kashmiris in the past one year in fake encounters,” said Zahid Hafeez Chaudri.

The spokesman said that Pakistan also condemns ban on Muharram processions in the Indian-held Kashmir.

“The state-sponsored terrorism by India in the territory could not suppress the courage of the Kashmiris,” he said adding that Pakistan would continue to support the right of self-determination of Kashmiris.

On August 11, Pakistan strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings of three Kashmiri labourers from Rajouri by the Indian occupation forces in a fake encounter in Shopian region of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said.

The FO spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, said that over 200 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces since the beginning of this year in fake encounters and so-called ‘cordon-and-search’ operations.

Read More: Amnesty International demands investigation into extrajudicial killing of three Kashmiris in IIOJK

The condemnable crimes against Kashmiri youth by the Indian forces are being perpetrated with complete impunity, under the cover of draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), he added.

“The killing of innocent Kashmiris and destruction of their properties is a part of the “Hindutva” agenda of the RSS-BJP combine which is attempting to target defenceless Kashmiris with mindless violence and perpetuating collective punishment to break their will.”

Comments

comments