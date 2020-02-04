Pakistan, KSA to work together for protection of pilgrims from coronavirus
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to work together to protect Umrah and Hajj pilgrims from the rising threat of coronavirus.
The understanding came at a meeting between Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf al-Malki in Islamabad on Tuesday.
It was decided that a strategy will be collectively devised by Ministries of Religious Affairs, Information, Health, Civil Aviation and Saudi Embassy.
Amidst a coronavirus outbreak in China that has ballooned into a global health emergency, a person in Chitral has been booked on charges of spreading rumours about the deadly disease on social media.
According to details, local police registered a case against the man, identified as Irshad on a complaint of the Tehsil Drosh administration.
He allegedly posted a picture of a Chinese man on Facebook, describing him as a coronavirus patient.