Pakistan, KSA to work together for protection of pilgrims from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to work together to protect Umrah and Hajj pilgrims from the rising threat of coronavirus.

The understanding came at a meeting between Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf al-Malki in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Read More: 3,700 quarantined on cruise ship after former passenger diagnosed with coronavirus

It was decided that a strategy will be collectively devised by Ministries of Religious Affairs, Information, Health, Civil Aviation and Saudi Embassy.

Amidst a coronavirus outbreak in China that has ballooned into a global health emergency, a person in Chitral has been booked on charges of spreading rumours about the deadly disease on social media.

Read More: China accuses US of scaremongering over coronavirus

According to details, local police registered a case against the man, identified as Irshad on a complaint of the Tehsil Drosh administration.

He allegedly posted a picture of a Chinese man on Facebook, describing him as a coronavirus patient.

Comments

comments