Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

BISHKEK: Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including land, air connectivity and tourism between the two countries, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the agreement was reached at a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Sharipovich Jeenbekov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek on Thursday.

Both the leaders reviewed bilateral relations and agreed to comprehensively upgrade mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

They also agreed to enhance people-to-people contacts and boost tourism cooperation through friendly visa regimes. The two leaders also agreed to form joint ministerial commission and bilateral political consultations soon.

Talking to PM Imran Khan, Kyrgyz President appreciated Pakistan’s role in the SCO. PM Imran Khan congratulated Kyrgyz president on hosting SCO Summit and invited him to visit Pakistan.

Premier Imran Khan reaches Bishkek to attend SCO meeting

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to attend the 19th meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

On the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Prime Minister Khan was attending the two-day summit.

He was received by his Kyrgyz counterpart Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev and Kyrgyz Minister for Health Kosmosbek Sarievich Cholponbaev.

