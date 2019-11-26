Pakistan lauds Belarus’s gesture to issue commemorative postage stamp

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday lauded a commemorative postage stamp issued by the Republic of Belarus to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal in a tweet said: “#Pakistan appreciates the commemorative postage stamp issued by the Republic of Belarus on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.”

#Pakistan appreciates the commemorative postage stamp issued by the Republic of Belarus on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. pic.twitter.com/T18iY829XW — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) November 26, 2019

Earlier today, National Assembly Asad Qaiser said Pakistan desires to expand economic and parliamentary relations with Belarus.

Talking to Belarus’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Dapkiunas, who called on him in Islamabad today, Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Belarus.

Referring to the significance of CPEC, the speaker said Pakistan wants to extend this project to other countries in the region, Radio Pakistan reported.

The speaker stressed for enhancing relations between the two countries in the fields of agriculture, industry, textile, trade and defense. The deputy foreign minister of Belarus appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and security.

