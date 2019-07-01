Pakistan hands over list of 261 Indian prisoners

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Monday handed over a list of 261 Indian prisoners, including 52 civil and 209 fishermen, to the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

As per Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively.

The Indian government will also share the list of Pakistani prisoners with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

In April, Pakistan released 60 Indian prisoners, including 55 fishermen, as a goodwill gesture.

The Indian inmates thanked the Pakistan government and said they faced no difficulty in jail.

