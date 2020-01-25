Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ceasefire violations  

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has summoned a senior diplomat from the High Commission of India to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the line of control (LoC), resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian lady, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the FO, Pakistan called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

It was also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and pose a threat to regional peace and stability.

It was also emphasized that by raising tensions along the LoC and the working boundary, India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces in Chirikot sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir today, a 21-year-old Laiba, w/o Naqeeb sustained serious injuries.

