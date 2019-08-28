Pakistan lodges protest with India over ceasefire violations along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned recent unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

In recent ceasefire violations by Indian forces in Nekrun Sector of the LoC on Aug 27, two civilians, Abdul Jalil, 45, and Nausheen, 3, were martyred and three others had sustained serious injuries.

Besides, a four-year-old boy also got injured as a result of Indian firing in Chirikot Sector along the LoC.

Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr. Mohammad Faisal said the Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues, according to a statement.

“This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations,” the statement read.

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights, and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.”

Dr. Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He further urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Comments

comments