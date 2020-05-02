Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday lodged a strong protest with India over the recent ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Hajipir and Sankh Sectors, ARY News reported.

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the foreign office on Saturday to register the protest.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

In 2020, India has so far committed 940 ceasefire violations.

The foreign office spokesperson in a statement condemned the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, saying such senseless acts are in clear violations of the 2003 ceasefire understanding and are against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

Earlier today, a woman sustained injuries after the Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation at the Haji Pir and Sankh sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the inter-services public relations (ISPR) wing of the armed forces, the Indian troops targeted the civilian population with heavy artillery and mortar shells.

In result of the blatant violation, a woman in Khawaja Bandi village was injured and was shifted to the nearest medical facility

