Pakistan, Malaysia agree to further promote bilateral relations

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Bin Mohamad on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General assembly in New York, ARY News reported.

Both the leaders reiterated their desire and commitment to further strengthen and broaden bilateral relations.

Imran Khan appreciated Prime Minister Mahathir’s statement for supporting just and durable solution of the Kashmir issue through relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, a PM Media Wing press release said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan told the editorial board of The New York Times about the dangers to regional and international peace the crisis in Kashmir can be a harbinger for.

Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised the delegation about the gravity of the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir created by India’s illegal annexation and its barbaric actions including the continuing curfew.

Read More: Int’l community failed in acting according to expectations on Kashmir: PM Khan

Revealing his fears to the journalists regarding the issue, Khan said: “There is a danger of a bloodbath in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The world must act to avert this, I fear that it would then be too little too late.”

Comments

comments