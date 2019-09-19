Pakistan mango exports achieve record target, says exporters body

KARACHI: Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Association (PFVA) has announced record exports of mangoes in current season, ARY News reported on Thursday.

President PFVA has said that Pakistan has achieved the target of exporting more than 100,000 tons of mangoes this season after a gap of five years.

Pakistan had previously achieved the target of 100,000 exports in year 2014, he said.

The exports of Pakistani mangoes have this year crossed 115,000 tons, President PFVA said.

Chief of Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Association, Waheed Ahmed earlier said that the current season has witnessed an ever highest export volume.

He said Pakistani exports have shown a boost this year, apparently due to plunge in the rupee and better export policy initiatives by the government.

He said devaluation of Pakistani currency gave a great benefit to Mango exporters.

Mango export from Pakistan could benefit the economy and the farmers as well, he said adding, our Mangoes are craved by the world and appreciated globally.

He said Gulf countries, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and European countries were major buyers of Pakistani mangoes this year.

Mangoes from Pakistan considered as one of the most liked fruit around the world with its exports to over 50 countries.

He said that this season China, USA, and South Korea were also most focused countries for the PFVA.

The fruit’s peak season starts from the mid of July and ends in August but it would continue till the mid of October this year, he added.

He said more growers have started complying with the quality standards in cultivating, harvesting and marketing practices so that they could earn best price of their Mango crops.

