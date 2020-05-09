Pakistan to export masks needed to avoid coronavirus: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday announced that the country would be exporting masks, needed to avoid coronavirus transmission, as they got the required approval for it, ARY NEWS reported.

“Soon we will also be exporting sanitizers,” said the federal minister.

Fawad Chaudhry said that they had shortlisted 13 applications for preparation of ventilators within the country out of the 58 requests received by them.

“We are currently mulling over seven requests while trials for three ventilators will begin from tomorrow,” he said.

He hoped that they would achieve success in preparation of domestic ventilators to fulfill needs at the time of the pandemic.

On March 15, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter rubbishing claims saying that the government has ‘smuggled’ 200 million masks to China.

Replying to a Twitterati, the federal minister said that those levying blame have no sense and are just spreading fake and baseless rumours about the government.

Fawad Chaudhry said that how can Pakistan smuggle or give away 200 million masks when such great number of masks have never been made in Pakistan.

Chaudhry slammed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) saying that they have nothing better to do and are coming up with pure ridiculousness.

The minister also said that the masks have always been imported from China and that too a few hundred thousand amid coronavirus pandemic.

